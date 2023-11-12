Archer Investment Corp Acquires 148 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

