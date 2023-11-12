Andra AP fonden Sells 500 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,543. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $341.65 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.24 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.45 and a 200-day moving average of $370.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.