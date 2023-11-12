Andra AP fonden Sells 23,100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $224.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.99 and a 200-day moving average of $275.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

