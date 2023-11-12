Andra AP fonden Purchases 6,800 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.90. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $216.55 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.