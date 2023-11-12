Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,683,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

DECK opened at $632.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $533.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.33. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $326.10 and a 1-year high of $634.00. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.