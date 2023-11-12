Andra AP fonden Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 697,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $597.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $567.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

