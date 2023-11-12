Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 3.9 %
AP stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.