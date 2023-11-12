Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 3.9 %

AP stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Further Reading

