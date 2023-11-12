Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $267.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average is $246.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

