American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of American Tower worth $303,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,830,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

