Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lowered by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 606,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,205 shares of company stock valued at $11,425,157 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.