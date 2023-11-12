Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $331,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 988.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

