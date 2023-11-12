AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Up 1.0 %

AdaptHealth stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $936.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 233.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,051,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $16,463,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.