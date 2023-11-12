Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $6,017,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

