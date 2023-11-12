ACM Research’s (ACMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $32.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.32.

Shares of ACMR opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $936.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $18,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,348 shares of company stock worth $4,409,957. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,857,000 after purchasing an additional 201,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 242,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

