Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.22.

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $319.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.31. The company has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

