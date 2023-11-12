1ST Source Bank Sells 8,509 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,300 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $176,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,685,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,331,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,246,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.