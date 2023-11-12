1ST Source Bank Sells 538 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

AXP opened at $154.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

