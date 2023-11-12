1ST Source Bank Sells 3,950 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

