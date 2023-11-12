1ST Source Bank Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $277.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.15 and a 200-day moving average of $305.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

