1ST Source Bank Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $268,923,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $394.38 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.02 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.