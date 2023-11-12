1ST Source Bank Has $10.21 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

