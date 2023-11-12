1ST Source Bank Acquires 10,453 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 984,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,915,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

