1,698 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,302,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,791,000 after buying an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,239,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $138.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock worth $489,248 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

