Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in BlackRock by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $665.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $651.45 and a 200 day moving average of $674.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

