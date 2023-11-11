Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.19-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.11.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $667.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.13%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 270,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 71,833 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.