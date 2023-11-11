Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.