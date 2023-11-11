Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 841,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $157.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

