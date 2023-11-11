WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in WestRock by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Up 0.4 %

WRK stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WestRock

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.