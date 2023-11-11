Wedbush Raises CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Price Target to $17.00

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CXW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,422.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $236,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

