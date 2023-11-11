W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $792.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $711.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $715.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

