Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

