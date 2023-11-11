Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Holdings Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.06% of Vital Farms worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 238,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 202.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vital Farms by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 172,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,468,193.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,468,193.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,613.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $861,303. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.01 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

