Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

Shares of VITL opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,613.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,734,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,005,199.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $861,303 over the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,569,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

