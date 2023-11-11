Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 2,101 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,647,812. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

