Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $311.02 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $245.76 and a one year high of $311.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.79 and a 200 day moving average of $285.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.