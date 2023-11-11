Vise Technologies Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

