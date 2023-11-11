Vise Technologies Inc. Has $372,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.01%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

