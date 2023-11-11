Vise Technologies Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

