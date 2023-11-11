Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

