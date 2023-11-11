Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,454 shares of company stock worth $2,034,732 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

COF opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.