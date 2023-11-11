Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 1,142 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENB opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

