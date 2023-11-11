Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,122 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

