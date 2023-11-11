Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSP. UBS Group decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
