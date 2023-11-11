Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSP. UBS Group decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $354.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

