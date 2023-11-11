Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $390.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.13.

VRTX stock opened at $373.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $387.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

