Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Receives $18.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

VRE stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the third quarter worth $115,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

