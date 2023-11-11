Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.15. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at $253,442,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,805.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,257,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 259,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 42.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 107,997 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 872.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 204,762 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

