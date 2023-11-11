Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

