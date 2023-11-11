Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $122.67 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

