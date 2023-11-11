Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Cut by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after buying an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,970,000 after acquiring an additional 876,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

Vale Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

