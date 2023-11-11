V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

V2X Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. V2X has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.66 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V2X will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

See Also

